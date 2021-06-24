UNDP and Jazz Open Registrations for SDG Bootcamps for Social Enterprises

Aimed at promoting social entrepreneurship and strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country, UNDP Pakistan and Jazz have launched SDG Bootcamp for Social Enterprises.

Under the project, 20 bootcamps will be conducted across the county to train 800 young social entrepreneurs, including 50 percent women, over the course of two years.

In this regard, a meeting was also held with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan recently where Knut Ostby, Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz apprised the President about the project and its expected impact.

Aspiring social entrepreneurs across Pakistan can apply for registrations here. The focus will be on enterprises that are innovative, tackle at least one of the development challenges of the country and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The most promising social venture ideas will be provided seed money to start their initiatives.

UNDP has been a key partner for developing and implementing Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme which aims to empower Pakistani youth through various projects. As part of the project, the trainees will have an opportunity to secure Kamyab Jawan loans to make their business ideas a reality.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, said, “UNDP has been an important technical partner of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme since its inception.”

“I am sure that this partnership between UNDP and Jazz will help in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country and many beneficiaries of the SDG bootcamps will be able to secure Kamyab Jawan loans which would enable them to realize their business ideas,” he added.

Speaking about the initiative, UNDP Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, said, “Social enterprises are cause-driven businesses whose primary purpose is to improve social objectives and serve the common good. It is essential to help the youth of Pakistan create businesses that not only lead to economic growth and job creation but are also beneficial to the society.”

“UNDP’s Youth Empowerment Programme has been promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the economic empowerment of youth in Pakistan through various initiatives. I am confident that this initiative with Jazz will help in further promoting social entrepreneurship as a viable career option among youth,” he added.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, ‘The SDG Bootcamp for Social Enterprises complements the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to increase the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in driving economic growth.”

“The project is in line with our focus on tech-led youth enablement, social innovation and women empowerment to help materialize the vision of Digital Pakistan, while offering solutions to youth unemployment and unlocking opportunities for aspiring social entrepreneurs across Pakistan,” Aamir added.

UNDP, through its Youth Empowerment Program, supports the Government of Pakistan in developing innovative and sustainable pathways for social engagement and economic empowerment of young Pakistanis.

One of the key components of the Programme is youth entrepreneurship which not only nurtures young talent to create economic opportunities for all, but also spurs change and ensures inclusive development in the country.

Through this partnership, UNDP and Jazz will contribute towards improving the startup ecosystem and enable youth to practically explore their innovative ideas and develop skills needed to succeed in the digital space.