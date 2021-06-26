CCP to Hire Experts in 12 Fields to Improve Performance

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is hiring experts in 12 sectors to enhance its performance and penetration in specific high-priority areas of businesses.

The sectors are i.e. automobile, cement, energy (electric power and renewable energy), ghee-cooking oil, sugar, wheat, banking, pharmaceutical, poultry, education, road construction, and steel.

This was stated by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairperson Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan in the 22nd meeting of the Competition Consultative Group that has been held for sharing the CCP’s initiatives, performance, and strategic vision.

Briefing the participants about the CCP’s strategic vision, the Chairperson informed that while enforcement and policy intervention remains the top priority, other key areas of focus include removing anti-competitive distortions in the market, public procurement for reducing collusive practices, promoting fair competition, concession agreements for regulating exclusivity, digital markets and e-commerce for consumer protection, improving the economic efficiency of SMEs and SOEs, collaborations and partnerships for providing guidelines, improving compliance by strengthening the Leniency Framework, and knowledge-based advocacy.

She also briefed the participants on CCP’s initiative to develop and declare e-commerce policy guidelines to build consumer confidence in the electronic marketplace and encourage fair trade practices to prevent any possible abuse and deceptive marketing practices in the e-commerce domain.

The Chairperson shared with the participants that 2020 was the year of enforcement. From July 2020 to June 2021, the CCP completed 20 inquiries, initiated 21 new inquiries, conducted 12 search and inspections, issued 120 show-cause notices, completed hearings of 82 sugar mills in the sugar cartelization case, and has passed four orders. In the same period, the CCP issued two Policy Notes to the government in the sugar and wheat sectors and processed 49 mergers & acquisitions and 40 exemption applications.

The Competition Consultative Group (CCG) is an informal think tank which the CCP established in 2008 to consult with the stakeholders on competition-related matters, but it became redundant after 2013. Soon after taking charge of her office for a new term as Chairperson in July 2020, Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan decided to revive the forum.