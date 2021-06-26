FBR’s Field Offices to Remain Open till Midnight on 30th June

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the Field Offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on 30th June 2021 (Wednesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) and Chief Collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30th June 2021 to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account the same towards the collection for the month of June 2021.