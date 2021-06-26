Karachi Board Announces Exam Schedule for Classes 9 and 10

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced that the examinations for Classes 9 and 10 will start on 5 July.

According to the schedule, the examinations for the Science group will be conducted in the morning shift while those of the General group will be conducted in the evening shift.

ALSO READ

NCOC to Decide on Exams and Student Promotions Next Week

Chairman of the Matric Board Ashraf Ali stated that the duration of each examination will be two hours.

“The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at 11 am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm,” he said.

Sindh College Education Department has issued the schedule for the Intermediate examinations which will begin on 26 July across the province.

ALSO READ

NCOC to Open Dine-in Services Very Soon

It has also been decided that the practical examinations for the Matriculation and Intermediate classes will be conducted after the theory examinations and that the examinations will be conducted on the premises of the concerned schools and colleges.