NCOC to Open Dine-in Services Very Soon

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will lift the ban on dine-in services on 1 July.

A delegation of the All Karachi Restaurant Association (AKRA) met with the Director-General (DG) of the NCOC, Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya, in Islamabad on Friday to request the ban on dine-in services to be lifted after a reduction of the coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan.

DG Mehmood assured the delegation that the ban would be lifted on 1 July.

Earlier, NCOC had permitted outdoor dining at restaurants, had announced the reopening of parks, swimming pools, and water parks in specific districts, and had permitted outdoor marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 150 attendees.

Minister Asad Umar (who also heads the NCOC) has warned that the fourth wave of the pandemic is likely to hit Pakistan in July in the absence of strong enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).