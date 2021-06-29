Gilgit Makes Vaccination Certificates Mandatory for Tourists

Gilgit’s district administration has declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for tourists seeking to visit the city.

While speaking with the media, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gilgit, Captain (r) Osama Majeed Cheema, said that Coronavirus has once again spread in the city due to non-compliance of the SOPs.

He added that the latest directive will take effect immediately and both local and foreign tourists will have to present vaccination certificates in order to enter the city.

Besides, Coronavirus vaccination for hotel owners and staff members within the municipal limits of Gilgit city has been declared compulsory as well. Hotels with unvaccinated owners and staff will not be allowed to operate.

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khalid Khurshid, decided to shut down educational institutes in the Gilgit division from 1 July and to immediately postpone all the scheduled events.

CM GB has also directed the finance department to withhold the monthly salaries of unvaccinated government employees until they submit Coronavirus vaccination certificates to their respective departments and divisions.