Cybernet Selects Vertiv to Power Cable Landing Station Site

Cybernet, one of the leading fiber broadband providers in Pakistan, announced that it has selected Vertiv solutions to support Cyber Internet Services’ (Cybernet) open-access cable landing site to be built in Karachi.

Vertiv, headquartered in Ohio, USA is a global provider of digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. Vertiv will be providing holistic IT infrastructure solutions ranging from power protection, thermal management, aisle containment, data center infrastructure management (DCIM), and monitoring to the open-access cable landing systems, which aims to boost Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.

Cybernet is known for providing innovative and quality connectivity solutions to the industry with its fiber broadband brand, StormFiber. It has over fifteen hundred corporate customers and hundreds of thousands of fiber broadband customers nationwide.

The company has established its own GPON based fiber-optic infrastructure and also has Points of Presence (POPs) in major cities of Pakistan with plans to spread its network infrastructure further.

Cybernet is building Pakistan’s first-ever open access cable landing station (CLS) in Karachi, Pakistan. The open-access facility will be home to multiple submarine cables, global and local content, and service providers where the process of establishing cross-connects to partners will be easy, quick, and efficient.

The connections themselves will be more resilient as they will be delivered within the security of the data center itself. The CLS will increase the likelihood that any independent submarine cable project can land and connect at this neutral site.

Pakistan needs to land additional submarine cables to meet bandwidth capacity demand and develop redundancy. The state-of-the-art CLS will create an enabling environment for Pakistan’s digital landscape and internet industry.

To manage and service its mission-critical CLS data center power infrastructure technology, Cybernet has opted for Vertiv, one of the world’s leading infrastructure support solutions companies.

Cybernet foresees enormous expansion in the network capacity of multiple submarine cables for Pakistan in near future and Vertiv, with its digital technology modular infrastructure solution shall enable upcoming submarine cable consortium partners to connect at the CLS site.

Danish A. Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer at Cybernet, said, “Cybernet is taking a key initiative by building this open access CLS site and is looking forward to working with Vertiv on this project. Vertiv solutions have long been renowned for their reliability and efficiency. The Cybernet CLS facility will serve as a key landing site and crucial connection point for future cables. It will be well equipped to support and enable the intense data demands of the modern world.”

Syed Arshad Raza, CEO of Premier Systems, was quoted saying, “We are proud to be a part of this venture and being associated with Vertiv solutions as a partner. Considering the strategic nature of the project, Vertiv has ensured service level availability through long-term SLA to Cybernet and maintained redundancies of data center infrastructure as per industry best practices. Among all data center solution providers, Vertiv is the best suited to provide one window solution to Cybernet.”

“This project is an important milestone for Pakistan’s digital future. Investing in the right infrastructure at this stage is crucial to ensure the reliability of connectivity, as the world now increasingly depends on these technologies for our day-to-day activities,” said Murad Azhar, Country Head of Pakistan, Vertiv. “This is truly a milestone project that Vertiv has the honor of being a part of.”

