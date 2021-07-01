Police Arrests Students Protesting Against Exams Outside HEC Office

The police arrested a number of students today for protesting outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) office in Islamabad against the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations.

The protestors complained that they had been taught via the online mode throughout the year and have been unable to prepare for the examinations.

ALSO READ

Universities in Punjab Are Unable to Enforce COVID-19 Vaccinations

The students chanted slogans against the government and urged the Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, to either approve their demand for the cancellation of the examinations or resign from his post.

The police were at the location to deal with possible untoward incidents and outcomes and detained some of the protesters.

ALSO READ

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Launches e-Portal for NGOs

The HEC had taken notice of students’ concerns about face-to-face examinations in January. Despite a three-hour-long meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of all the provinces and regions to discuss the matter, they did not reach a unanimous decision.