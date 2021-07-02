NA Committee Lashes Out at Islamic University Islamabad Over Rape Case

Under the chairmanship of MNA Najeebuddin Awaisi, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Education grilled the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) for mishandling a rape case about the on-campus sexual assault of a male student by two IIUI students.

Given the severity of the situation, the committee also proposed that the case be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under its articles on sexual violence.

According to the details, a male student of another institute was sexually assaulted inside an IIUI hostel by two IIUI students. Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed by the IIUI but only after almost a week of hesitation and administrative politics.

The NA Committee on Education condemned the IIUI administration’s delayed response, for which it recommended that the FIA investigate the case to serve justice to all those involved.

In other news, the Standing Committee also approved an HEC Amendment Bill for the reduction of the HEC Chairman’s term from four years to two years. It remarked that the amendment would enable swift governance and improve the quality of work administered by the HEC.