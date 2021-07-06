Luxurious Hyundai Sonata is Now Available for Booking in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat has acquired a stronghold on the premium car market of Pakistan, as the automaker has launched the all-new locally assemble Hyundai Sonata sedan in Pakistan. A direct competitor to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, the Hyundai Sonata is Pakistan’s first locally assembled and cheapest D-Segment executive sedan.

The company has set price tags of Rs. 6.4 million and Rs. 7.1 million for the 2.0-liter and the 2.5-liter variant respectively. Although, this is not what most people would consider “cheap”, the Sonata – at the said price point – is certainly cheaper than its Japanese adversaries, both of whom, due to being CBU vehicles, cost well over Rs. 10 million (1 crore), which is a huge amount for any vehicle.

Powertrain

The Sonata is available in Pakistan in two variants only. The base variant has a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine, while the finer variant features a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine.

The former produces 152 horsepower and 192 newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while the latter produces 191 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The 2.0L is mated to a 6-speed automatic, while the 2.5L is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Features

The Sonata, being an executive sedan, boasts an array of highly advanced features. Here is a list of features and accessories that the vehicle is expected to have in Pakistan:

Dual Airbags

Dual Zone Auto Climate Control

Modern 8-inch Infotainment Unit

Wireless Charger

Push Start Button

Nappa-Leather Seats

Panoramic Sunroof

Front + Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Camera

Dynamic Guidelines

Adaptive Cruise Control

Advanced Lane Keep Assist/Departure Warning System

Blindspot Monitoring

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology

Hill-start assist and descent control

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Dual LED Projection Headlights

Retractable Rear Seat Shade (2.0L Variant)

Heads Up Display (2.0L Variant)

6 Airbags (2.0L Variant)

Market Prospects

While the Hyundai Sonata is a very attractive proposition as compared to its competition – especially in terms of price – it must be acknowledged that the sedans are gradually becoming passé, not just in Pakistan, but around the world.

The Crossover SUVs or CUVs have suddenly become immensely popular in Pakistan due to their relatively affordable price, advanced features, imposing stature, and comfortable ride.

The new segment has become a favorite for the Pakistani market for all those reasons, hurting the sales of the most popular names in Pakistan’s car industry such as Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

As for the names such as Hyundai Accord and Toyota Camry, these names had always been confined to a particular niche due to their extravagant prices and less utilitarian nature. While the Sonata is tens of times cheaper than the competition, it is still a luxury product, which makes it an appealing product only to a small segment of car buyers.