Telenor Microfinance Bank Joins New Global Coalition to Reach One Billion People and Drive Green Actions

Telenor Microfinance Bank has joined hands with a new global partnership to harness the power of green consumer behaviors in order to enhance biodiversity and climate efforts.

The ‘Every Action Counts’ (EAC) coalition is launched by the Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA), funded by the Finance for Biodiversity (F4B) initiative of the MAVA Foundation.

The coalition aims to promote knowledge sharing to inspire innovative green tech solutions around the world, helping each payment platform and consumer goods company to focus on green behaviours.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, M. Mudassar Aqil said, “We firmly believe that through the power of collaboration and technology we can accelerate the pace of sustainable development and forge a better future for the generations to come.”

“In this regard, digital finance is indeed the way forward as it will mitigate environmental risks and create new opportunities for countries across the globe,” he added.

Marianne Haahr, the spokesperson for the ‘Every Action Counts’ coalition and Executive Director of Green Digital Finance Alliance, said, “This new coalition wants to creatively leverage technology and partnerships to enhance green awareness and catalyse green action for 1 billion people by 2025.”

“We want to encourage consumer behaviour that can become a driver of nature conservation and regeneration. We see a future where economic growth can coexist with, and even support, nature conservation and climate action, which is why we are bringing together partners who can help champion this vision for our global economy,” she added.

The coalition brings together a global network of financial, e-commerce, digital, and consumer goods and services companies with experts in sustainability, and nature and biodiversity conservation.

Launch partners for the coalition include Ant Group (China), BBVA (Spain), BigPay (Malaysia), DANA (Indonesia), FNZ (UK), GCash (Philippines), Lazada Group (Singapore), Mastercard (US), MTN (South Africa), Paytm (India), SANLAM (South Africa), and Telenor Microfinance Bank (Pakistan).

The new network will share best practices in encouraging individuals to take positive actions in daily life to create planet-friendly outcomes. Each coalition member will endeavour to pursue locally relevant approaches to driving sustainable consumer behaviours by advancing people-centric, tech-enabled and innovation-oriented engagement models.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UN Environment Programme, a supporter of ‘Every Action Counts’ said: “Nature provides the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, but we have not been so kind in return.”

“I welcome this coalition aiming to empower 1 billion people to become part of creating a world where everyday actions and choices combat climate change and end biodiversity loss. As we embark on the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, putting people at the centre of the green transition is key,” she added.

The coalition holds the potential to scale green action as a norm that is encouraged, recognised and rewarded leveraging technology and innovation models.