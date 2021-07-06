These are the Weirdest Outfit Fails From Hum Style Awards 2021 [Pictures]

The night sky of Lahore was lit with an array of stars as the 5th Hum Style Awards were held on Sunday. The first mega fashion event post the pandemic has been the talk of the town ever since.

The dazzling event was attended by celebrities from the Pakistan showbiz industry. Ironically, the highlight of the show was the questionable choice of attires by the stars.

Who was wearing what caught more attention than who won what? If we take a look at the outfits the celebrities wore to the event, the only question that remains is ‘why?’

From shoulder-less Bardot to slit dresses, from one-shoulder costumes to crop shirts, the style awards looked nothing more than a poor copy of the Met Gala.

Apart from tastelessly going an extra mile for bold looks, the lack of originality in the attires made it almost impossible to swallow.

The male attendants of the event couldn’t hide their western complexes either and showed up in all sorts of gas masks, neon scarfs, and even golden crowns. In an attempt to go out-of-the-box, the designers ended up with polka-dotted bathrobes under not-so-superhero capes.

Here is a look at the most striking outfit fails of yesterday’s event, which became the laughing stock on social media:

He thinks that #HumStyleAwards under water hoga 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nwFPE7m7OH — Muzamil Tweetx (@meme_sy_muzamil) July 5, 2021

#HumStyleAwards

Remember Daffy This is

Duck 🦆 her Now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zC2aHdo9xP — Becauseofsaiim ✨ (@memes_sp0t) July 5, 2021