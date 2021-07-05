Pfizer to Begin Direct Supply of Its COVID-19 Vaccine to Pakistan

Pfizer has announced to start the direct supply of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month.

According to details, the New York-based pharmaceutical company will ship the vaccine to Pakistan in phases with the first batch of 100,000 doses set to arrive in the coming days.

ALSO READ

Matric Exams in Sindh Embroiled in Yet Another Controversy

Last month, it was reported that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) secured 13 million doses of Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine directly from the company.

106,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine had also reached Pakistan in May through COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Coronavirus vaccines led by GAVI.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Urges FATF to Act Against Indian-Sponsored Terrorism in Pakistan

Overall, 15 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China will reach Pakistan this month to augment the ongoing countrywide vaccination campaign.

The NDMA also disclosed that more than 90% of the vaccines scheduled to arrive in the country in July have been purchased by the government.