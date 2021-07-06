Toyota IMC Issues Recall for Thousands of Cars in Pakistan

The Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has issued a recall for particular vehicle models fitted with a faulty fuel pump that could cause their vehicles to misfire, stall, and fail to start up again.

The recalled vehicles are:

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6L assembled between June 2017 and June 2020

Toyota Corolla 1.3 and the 1.8 variants assembled between January 2018 and June 2020

Toyota Fortuner G and the VVT-i variants assembled between August 2017 and January 2020

Toyota Land Cruiser of the 2013 to 2019 model year

Toyota Prado of the 2013 to 2015 model year and the 2018 to 2019 model year

Toyota Hiace of the 2018 model year

Toyota Camry of the 2018 model year

The company has not released any related notifications on its social media accounts, but ProPakistani reached out to several Toyota IMC authorized dealerships for comments. Based on the information they shared, there has indeed been a countrywide recall of the specified vehicle models.

The customer services department stated that the owners of the vehicles may determine their eligibility for the replacement by sharing their chassis numbers with the dealership, after which they will be informed if their vehicles have faulty fuel pumps or not. In case of a faulty fuel pump, the vehicle owner will have to visit the nearest Toyota IMC authorized dealership to get the replacement free of cost.

The company representatives added that the recall is a result of the recurring complaints from the owners of the aforementioned vehicles. They had reportedly informed the company that their vehicles would lose power, stall, and fail to start up mid-drive.

The sudden failure of the fuel pump in a vehicle is a genuinely alarming issue that could trouble the owner. Therefore, they should avail of the offer and contact an authorized Toyota IMC dealership to get their vehicles sorted.