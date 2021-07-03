These Are the Expected Reduced Prices of All Cars in Pakistan

The all-new auto policy has been a bearer of gifts and good news for automakers, both new and old.
With the intent to promote the sales and purchases of smaller and more environmentally friendly vehicles, the government has announced a number of duties and tax rate reliefs, so as for all automakers to begin manufacturing and selling cars with engine displacement up to 1000cc, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.
However, the incentives are not just limited to EVs and 1000cc vehicles. The government has also reduced Federal Excise Duty (FED) by 2.5 percent for vehicles with an engine displacement over 1000cc. The FED rates, in particular, have been impacted as follows:
- For 660cc to 1000cc vehicles, the FED has gone down from 2.5 percent to 0 percent. The said segment also gets a concession of 4.5 percent on the General Sales Tax, which implies that the on-ground price discount for the said segment should be slightly less than 7 percent.
- For 1001cc to 2000cc vehicles, the FED has gone down from 5.0 percent to 2.5 percent.
- For vehicles over 2000cc, the FED has gone down from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
The said concessions are likely to have a direct impact on the vehicle prices across the board in Pakistan. For vehicles with engine displacement over 1000cc, the 2.5 percent reduction in the FED rates is likely to result in a price discount of up to 2.33%-2.38%.
With that said, here are the expected reduced prices of all locally assembled passenger vehicles:
Pak-Suzuki Motor Company:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Alto VX
|660
|Rs. 1,198,000
|Rs. 74,172
|Rs. 1,123,828
|Alto VXR
|660
|Rs. 1,433,000
|Rs. 88,722
|Rs. 1,344,278
|Alto AGS
|660
|Rs. 1,633,000
|Rs. 101,105
|Rs. 1,531,895
|Wagon R VXR
|1000
|Rs. 1,640,000
|Rs. 101,538
|Rs. 1,538,462
|Wagon R VXL
|1000
|Rs. 1,730,000
|Rs. 107,110
|Rs. 1,622,890
|Wagon R AGS
|1000
|Rs. 1,890,000
|Rs. 117,016
|Rs. 1,772,984
|Cultus VXR
|1000
|Rs. 1,780,000
|Rs. 110,206
|Rs. 1,669,794
|Cultus VXL
|1000
|Rs. 1,970,000
|Rs. 46,904
|Rs. 1,923,096
|Cultus AGS
|1000
|Rs. 2,130,000
|Rs. 131,876
|Rs. 1,998,124
|Bolan Passenger Van
|800
|Rs. 1,134,000
|Rs. 70,210
|Rs. 1,063,790
|Swift DLX M/T
|1300
|Rs. 2,030,000
|Rs. 48,333
|Rs. 1,981,667
|Swift A/T+Nav
|1300
|Rs. 2,210,000
|Rs. 52,619
|Rs. 2,157,381
Toyota Indus Motors:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Corolla Altis X 1.6 M/T
|1600
|Rs. 1,198,000
|Rs. 74,172
|Rs. 1,123,828
|Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT
|1600
|Rs. 1,433,000
|Rs. 88,722
|Rs. 1,344,278
|Corolla Altis X 1.8 M/T
|1800
|Rs. 1,633,000
|Rs. 101,105
|Rs. 1,531,895
|Corolla Altis X 1.8 A/T
|1800
|Rs. 1,640,000
|Rs. 101,538
|Rs. 1,538,462
|Corolla Altis Grande X 1.8 CVT-i Beige Interior
|1800
|Rs. 1,730,000
|Rs. 107,110
|Rs. 1,622,890
|Corolla Altis Grande X 1.8 CVT-i Black Interior
|1800
|Rs. 1,890,000
|Rs. 117,016
|Rs. 1,772,984
|Yaris GLI 1.3 M/T
|1300
|Rs. 1,780,000
|Rs. 110,206
|Rs. 1,669,794
|Yaris ATIV 1.3 M/T
|1300
|Rs. 1,970,000
|Rs. 46,904
|Rs. 1,923,096
|Yaris GLI 1.3 CVT
|1300
|Rs. 2,130,000
|Rs. 131,876
|Rs. 1,998,124
|Yaris ATIV 1.3 CVT
|1300
|Rs. 1,134,000
|Rs. 70,210
|Rs. 1,063,790
|Yaris ATIV X 1.5 M/T
|1500
|Rs. 2,030,000
|Rs. 48,333
|Rs. 1,981,667
|Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT
|1500
|Rs. 2,210,000
|Rs. 52,619
|Rs. 2,157,381
|Fortuner 2.7 G
|2700
|Rs. 7,999,000
| Rs. 186,999
|Rs. 7,812,001
|Fortuner 2.7 VVT-i
|2700
|Rs. 9,299,000
| Rs. 217,390
|Rs. 9,081,610
|Fortuner TRD Sportivo
|2800
|Rs. 9,399,000
| Rs. 219,727
| Rs. 9,179,273
|Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
|2800
| Rs. 9,649,000
| Rs. 225,572
|Rs. 9,423,428
|Hilux E
|2800
| Rs. 5,959,000
| Rs. 139,308
|Rs. 5,819,692
|Hilux Revo G M/T
|2800
|Rs. 6,549,000
|Rs. 153,101
| Rs. 6,395,899
|Hilux Revo G A/T
|2800
|Rs. 6,899,000
| Rs. 161,283
|Rs. 6,737,717
|Hilux Revo V A/T
|2800
| Rs. 7,499,000
| Rs. 175,310
|Rs. 7,323,690
Honda Atlas Cars:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT
|1800
|Rs. 3,729,000
|Rs. 88,785
|Rs. 3,640,215
|Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT
|1800
|Rs. 3,979,000
|Rs. 94,737
|Rs. 3,884,263
|Civic Oriel 1.5 Turbo VTEC
|1500
|Rs. 4,449,000
|Rs. 105,928
|Rs. 4,343,072
|Civic Oriel 1.5 RS Turbo
|1500
|Rs. 4,699,000
|Rs. 111,880
|Rs. 4,587,120
|Honda BR-V i-VTEC M/T
|1500
|Rs. 3,159,000
|Rs. 75,214
|Rs. 3,083,786
|Honda BR-V i-VTEC A/T
|1500
|Rs. 3,319,000
|Rs. 79,023
|Rs. 3,239,977
|Honda BR-V i-VTEC S A/T
|1500
|Rs. 3,479,000
|Rs. 82,833
|Rs. 3,396,167
KIA Lucky Motors:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Picanto M/T
|1000
|Rs. 1,899,000
|Rs. 117,574
|Rs. 1,781,426
|Picanto A/T
|1000
|Rs. 2,049,000
|Rs. 126,861
|Rs. 1,922,139
|Sportage Alpha
|2000
|Rs. 4,449,000
|Rs. 104,737
|Rs. 4,294,263
|Sportage FWD
|2000
|Rs. 4,399,000
|Rs. 116,642
|Rs. 4,782,358
|Sportage AWD
|2000
|Rs. 5,399,000
|Rs. 128,547
|Rs. 5,270,453
|Sorento FWD
|2400
|Rs. 6,999,000
|Rs. 163,621
|Rs. 6,835,379
|Sorento AWD
|2400
|Rs. 7,999,000
|Rs. 186,999
|Rs. 7,812,001
|Sorento V6 FWD
|3500
|Rs. 8,399,000
|Rs. 196,350
|Rs. 8,202,650
Hyundai Nishat:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Elantra GLS
|2000
|Rs. 4,049,000
|Rs. 96,404
|Rs. 3,952,596
|Tucson GLS Sport
|2000
|Rs. 5,099,000
|Rs. 121,404
|Rs. 4,977,596
|Tucson Ultimate
|2000
|Rs. 5,599,000
|Rs. 133,309
|Rs. 5,465,691
Master Changan Motors:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Karvaan Base Variant
|1000
|Rs. 1,490,000
|Rs. 92,251
|Rs. 1,397,749
|Karvaan Plus
|1000
|Rs. 1,640,000
|Rs. 101,538
|Rs. 1,538,462
|Alsvin 1.37 Comfort M/T
|1400
|Rs. 2,199,000
|Rs. 52,357
|Rs. 2,146,643
|Alsvin 1.37 Comfort DCT
|1400
|Rs. 2,449,000
|Rs. 58,309
|Rs. 2,390,691
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|1500
|Rs. 2,650,000
|Rs. 63,095
|Rs. 2,586,905
Al-Haj Proton:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Saga 1.3 Standard M/T
|1300
|Rs. 1,975,000
|Rs. 1,927,977
|Rs. 47,023
|Saga 1.3 Standard A/T
|1300
|Rs. 2,125,000
|Rs. 2,074,405
|Rs. 50,595
|Saga 1.3 R3 M/T
|1300
|Rs. 2,175,000
|Rs. 2,123,215
|Rs. 51,785
|Saga 1.3 Ace A/T
|1300
|Rs. 2,225,000
|Rs. 2,172,024
|Rs. 52,976
|Saga 1.3 R3 A/T
|1300
|Rs. 2,425,000
|Rs. 2,367,262
|Rs. 57,738
|X70 Executive AWD
|1500
|Rs. 4,690,000
|Rs. 4,578,334
|Rs. 111,666
|X70 Premium FWD
|1500
|Rs. 4,990,000
|Rs. 4,871,191
|Rs. 118,809
Morris Garages Pakistan:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|MG HS 1.5T
|1500
|Rs. 5,749,000
|Rs. 136,880
|Rs. 5,612,120
|MG ZS 1.5
|1500
|Rs. 4,099,000
|Rs. 97,595
|Rs. 4,001,405
United Motors:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Bravo
|1000
|Rs. 1,099,000
|Rs. 68,043
|Rs. 1,030,957
|Alpha
|800
|Rs. 1,445,000
|Rs. 89,465
|Rs. 1,355,535
Prince-DFSK:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Pearl M/T
|800
|Rs. 1,149,000
|Rs. 71,139
|Rs. 1,077,861
|Glory 580 1.5 M/T
|1500
|Rs. 4,049,000
|Rs. 96,404
|Rs. 3,952,596
|Glory 580 1.5 CVT
|1500
|Rs. 4,299,000
|Rs. 102,356
|Rs. 4,196,644
|Glory 580 1.8 CVT
|1800
|Rs. 4,449,000
|Rs. 105,928
|Rs. 4,343,072
|Glory 580 Pro 1.5T CVT
|1500
|Rs. 4,699,000
|Rs. 111,880
|Rs. 4,587,120
Haval:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|Jolion Top
|1500
|Rs. 5,725,000
|Rs. 136,309
|Rs. 5,588,691
|H6
|1500
|Rs. 6,495,000
|Rs. 154,642
|Rs. 6,340,358
Isuzu:
|Vehicles
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Current Price
|Price Reduction
|Expected Price
|D-Max Hi-Lander Double Cab Standard
|2500
|Rs. 5,700,000
|Rs. 133,253
|Rs. 5,566,747
|D-Max V-Cross M/T
|3000
|Rs. 6,600,000
|Rs. 154,293
|Rs. 6,445,707
|D-Max V-Cross A/T
|3000
|Rs. 6,960,000
|Rs. 162,709
|Rs. 6,797,291
Verdict
Bear in mind that these are only the expected prices and none of the automakers have announced any price reduction just yet. However, with the reduction of FED and GST on the imports of CKD kits of all vehicles (just the FED on vehicles with engines bigger than 1000cc), along with a reduction in ACD and reduced taxes on parts manufacturers, the production costs of these vehicles should be reduced significantly and should have a trickle-down effect on the price reduction as well.
With the said concessions in place for small vehicles, it is being speculated that there is set to be a huge influx of new small and hybrid vehicles in the market, which certainly bodes well for the Pakistani auto industry.
More competition in the market will likely give rise to the culture whereby the automakers will try to outdo each other by offering desirable and better-quality products to grab the lion’s share in the market.
please see the prices or Toyota, why there is no proof reading bofore posting any thing