These Are the Expected Reduced Prices of All Cars in Pakistan

The all-new auto policy has been a bearer of gifts and good news for automakers, both new and old.

With the intent to promote the sales and purchases of smaller and more environmentally friendly vehicles, the government has announced a number of duties and tax rate reliefs, so as for all automakers to begin manufacturing and selling cars with engine displacement up to 1000cc, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.

However, the incentives are not just limited to EVs and 1000cc vehicles. The government has also reduced Federal Excise Duty (FED) by 2.5 percent for vehicles with an engine displacement over 1000cc. The FED rates, in particular, have been impacted as follows:

For 660cc to 1000cc vehicles, the FED has gone down from 2.5 percent to 0 percent. The said segment also gets a concession of 4.5 percent on the General Sales Tax, which implies that the on-ground price discount for the said segment should be slightly less than 7 percent.

For 1001cc to 2000cc vehicles, the FED has gone down from 5.0 percent to 2.5 percent.

For vehicles over 2000cc, the FED has gone down from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.

The said concessions are likely to have a direct impact on the vehicle prices across the board in Pakistan. For vehicles with engine displacement over 1000cc, the 2.5 percent reduction in the FED rates is likely to result in a price discount of up to 2.33%-2.38%.

With that said, here are the expected reduced prices of all locally assembled passenger vehicles:

Pak-Suzuki Motor Company:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Alto VX 660 Rs. 1,198,000 Rs. 74,172 Rs. 1,123,828 Alto VXR 660 Rs. 1,433,000 Rs. 88,722 Rs. 1,344,278 Alto AGS 660 Rs. 1,633,000 Rs. 101,105 Rs. 1,531,895 Wagon R VXR 1000 Rs. 1,640,000 Rs. 101,538 Rs. 1,538,462 Wagon R VXL 1000 Rs. 1,730,000 Rs. 107,110 Rs. 1,622,890 Wagon R AGS 1000 Rs. 1,890,000 Rs. 117,016 Rs. 1,772,984 Cultus VXR 1000 Rs. 1,780,000 Rs. 110,206 Rs. 1,669,794 Cultus VXL 1000 Rs. 1,970,000 Rs. 46,904 Rs. 1,923,096 Cultus AGS 1000 Rs. 2,130,000 Rs. 131,876 Rs. 1,998,124 Bolan Passenger Van 800 Rs. 1,134,000 Rs. 70,210 Rs. 1,063,790 Swift DLX M/T 1300 Rs. 2,030,000 Rs. 48,333 Rs. 1,981,667 Swift A/T+Nav 1300 Rs. 2,210,000 Rs. 52,619 Rs. 2,157,381

Toyota Indus Motors:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Corolla Altis X 1.6 M/T 1600 Rs. 1,198,000 Rs. 74,172 Rs. 1,123,828 Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT 1600 Rs. 1,433,000 Rs. 88,722 Rs. 1,344,278 Corolla Altis X 1.8 M/T 1800 Rs. 1,633,000 Rs. 101,105 Rs. 1,531,895 Corolla Altis X 1.8 A/T 1800 Rs. 1,640,000 Rs. 101,538 Rs. 1,538,462 Corolla Altis Grande X 1.8 CVT-i Beige Interior 1800 Rs. 1,730,000 Rs. 107,110 Rs. 1,622,890 Corolla Altis Grande X 1.8 CVT-i Black Interior 1800 Rs. 1,890,000 Rs. 117,016 Rs. 1,772,984 Yaris GLI 1.3 M/T 1300 Rs. 1,780,000 Rs. 110,206 Rs. 1,669,794 Yaris ATIV 1.3 M/T 1300 Rs. 1,970,000 Rs. 46,904 Rs. 1,923,096 Yaris GLI 1.3 CVT 1300 Rs. 2,130,000 Rs. 131,876 Rs. 1,998,124 Yaris ATIV 1.3 CVT 1300 Rs. 1,134,000 Rs. 70,210 Rs. 1,063,790 Yaris ATIV X 1.5 M/T 1500 Rs. 2,030,000 Rs. 48,333 Rs. 1,981,667 Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT 1500 Rs. 2,210,000 Rs. 52,619 Rs. 2,157,381 Fortuner 2.7 G 2700 Rs. 7,999,000 Rs. 186,999 Rs. 7,812,001 Fortuner 2.7 VVT-i 2700 Rs. 9,299,000 Rs. 217,390 Rs. 9,081,610 Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2800 Rs. 9,399,000 Rs. 219,727 Rs. 9,179,273 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 2800 Rs. 9,649,000 Rs. 225,572 Rs. 9,423,428 Hilux E 2800 Rs. 5,959,000 Rs. 139,308 Rs. 5,819,692 Hilux Revo G M/T 2800 Rs. 6,549,000 Rs. 153,101 Rs. 6,395,899 Hilux Revo G A/T 2800 Rs. 6,899,000 Rs. 161,283 Rs. 6,737,717 Hilux Revo V A/T 2800 Rs. 7,499,000 Rs. 175,310 Rs. 7,323,690

Honda Atlas Cars:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 1800 Rs. 3,729,000 Rs. 88,785 Rs. 3,640,215 Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 1800 Rs. 3,979,000 Rs. 94,737 Rs. 3,884,263 Civic Oriel 1.5 Turbo VTEC 1500 Rs. 4,449,000 Rs. 105,928 Rs. 4,343,072 Civic Oriel 1.5 RS Turbo 1500 Rs. 4,699,000 Rs. 111,880 Rs. 4,587,120 Honda BR-V i-VTEC M/T 1500 Rs. 3,159,000 Rs. 75,214 Rs. 3,083,786 Honda BR-V i-VTEC A/T 1500 Rs. 3,319,000 Rs. 79,023 Rs. 3,239,977 Honda BR-V i-VTEC S A/T 1500 Rs. 3,479,000 Rs. 82,833 Rs. 3,396,167

KIA Lucky Motors:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Picanto M/T 1000 Rs. 1,899,000 Rs. 117,574 Rs. 1,781,426 Picanto A/T 1000 Rs. 2,049,000 Rs. 126,861 Rs. 1,922,139 Sportage Alpha 2000 Rs. 4,449,000 Rs. 104,737 Rs. 4,294,263 Sportage FWD 2000 Rs. 4,399,000 Rs. 116,642 Rs. 4,782,358 Sportage AWD 2000 Rs. 5,399,000 Rs. 128,547 Rs. 5,270,453 Sorento FWD 2400 Rs. 6,999,000 Rs. 163,621 Rs. 6,835,379 Sorento AWD 2400 Rs. 7,999,000 Rs. 186,999 Rs. 7,812,001 Sorento V6 FWD

3500 Rs. 8,399,000 Rs. 196,350 Rs. 8,202,650

Hyundai Nishat:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Elantra GLS 2000 Rs. 4,049,000 Rs. 96,404 Rs. 3,952,596 Tucson GLS Sport 2000 Rs. 5,099,000 Rs. 121,404 Rs. 4,977,596 Tucson Ultimate 2000 Rs. 5,599,000 Rs. 133,309 Rs. 5,465,691

Master Changan Motors:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Karvaan Base Variant 1000 Rs. 1,490,000 Rs. 92,251 Rs. 1,397,749 Karvaan Plus 1000 Rs. 1,640,000 Rs. 101,538 Rs. 1,538,462 Alsvin 1.37 Comfort M/T 1400 Rs. 2,199,000 Rs. 52,357 Rs. 2,146,643 Alsvin 1.37 Comfort DCT 1400 Rs. 2,449,000 Rs. 58,309 Rs. 2,390,691 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 1500 Rs. 2,650,000 Rs. 63,095 Rs. 2,586,905

Al-Haj Proton:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Saga 1.3 Standard M/T 1300 Rs. 1,975,000 Rs. 1,927,977 Rs. 47,023 Saga 1.3 Standard A/T 1300 Rs. 2,125,000 Rs. 2,074,405 Rs. 50,595 Saga 1.3 R3 M/T 1300 Rs. 2,175,000 Rs. 2,123,215 Rs. 51,785 Saga 1.3 Ace A/T 1300 Rs. 2,225,000 Rs. 2,172,024 Rs. 52,976 Saga 1.3 R3 A/T 1300 Rs. 2,425,000 Rs. 2,367,262 Rs. 57,738 X70 Executive AWD 1500 Rs. 4,690,000 Rs. 4,578,334 Rs. 111,666 X70 Premium FWD 1500 Rs. 4,990,000 Rs. 4,871,191 Rs. 118,809

Morris Garages Pakistan:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price MG HS 1.5T 1500 Rs. 5,749,000 Rs. 136,880 Rs. 5,612,120 MG ZS 1.5 1500 Rs. 4,099,000 Rs. 97,595 Rs. 4,001,405

United Motors:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Bravo 1000 Rs. 1,099,000 Rs. 68,043 Rs. 1,030,957 Alpha 800 Rs. 1,445,000 Rs. 89,465 Rs. 1,355,535

Prince-DFSK:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Pearl M/T 800 Rs. 1,149,000 Rs. 71,139 Rs. 1,077,861 Glory 580 1.5 M/T 1500 Rs. 4,049,000 Rs. 96,404 Rs. 3,952,596 Glory 580 1.5 CVT 1500 Rs. 4,299,000 Rs. 102,356 Rs. 4,196,644 Glory 580 1.8 CVT 1800 Rs. 4,449,000 Rs. 105,928 Rs. 4,343,072 Glory 580 Pro 1.5T CVT 1500 Rs. 4,699,000 Rs. 111,880 Rs. 4,587,120

Haval:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price Jolion Top 1500 Rs. 5,725,000 Rs. 136,309 Rs. 5,588,691 H6 1500 Rs. 6,495,000 Rs. 154,642 Rs. 6,340,358

Isuzu:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price Price Reduction Expected Price D-Max Hi-Lander Double Cab Standard 2500 Rs. 5,700,000 Rs. 133,253 Rs. 5,566,747 D-Max V-Cross M/T 3000 Rs. 6,600,000 Rs. 154,293 Rs. 6,445,707 D-Max V-Cross A/T 3000 Rs. 6,960,000 Rs. 162,709 Rs. 6,797,291

Verdict

Bear in mind that these are only the expected prices and none of the automakers have announced any price reduction just yet. However, with the reduction of FED and GST on the imports of CKD kits of all vehicles (just the FED on vehicles with engines bigger than 1000cc), along with a reduction in ACD and reduced taxes on parts manufacturers, the production costs of these vehicles should be reduced significantly and should have a trickle-down effect on the price reduction as well.

With the said concessions in place for small vehicles, it is being speculated that there is set to be a huge influx of new small and hybrid vehicles in the market, which certainly bodes well for the Pakistani auto industry.

More competition in the market will likely give rise to the culture whereby the automakers will try to outdo each other by offering desirable and better-quality products to grab the lion’s share in the market.