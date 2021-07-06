UHS Decides to Upgrade Curricula of Medical and Dental Colleges

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to update the curricula of the medical and dental colleges to bring them on par with international standards on a priority basis.

The 29th meeting of the Academic Council of UHS was held at Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku on Monday, and was presided over by the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Javed Akram.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Maroof Aziz, Registrar Dr. Asad Zaheer, Director Operations Jinnah Campus Dr. Farhan Zahid, Director Administration Ijaz Hussain, and others.

According to the VC Akram, it is the UHS’s responsibility to raise the curricula of the medical colleges to the modern requirements.

He said that an advisory committee will be set up to send its recommendations, and also announced the establishment of a medical and dental college and a research hospital on the new campus.

Prof. Akram announced that 64 research papers of the university had been published in high-impact journals during the coronavirus pandemic. “Our work has been recognized internationally,” he said.