US Embassy and Karakoram University to Establish Lincoln Corner in Gilgit

The American Embassy in Islamabad has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish a Lincoln Corner in Gilgit.

Lincoln Corners are partnerships between the US Mission to Pakistan and illustrious Pakistani institutions like universities, public libraries, and cultural centers. They connect the Pakistani youth and emerging leaders to the USA through educational and thematic programs, and peer-reviewed collections of information resources related to American culture, history, and international relations.

Lincoln Corners events are hosted in-person and online and are free and open to the public.

The Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Ray Castillo, and the Vice-Chancellor of KIU, Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, signed the letter in a virtual ceremony.

Ray Castillo said, “I want to express our excitement and deep appreciation to the University and the Gilgit community at large for your support for this major initiative, which will strengthen the friendship between our countries for years to come”.

The Lincoln Corner Gilgit will be a state-of-the-art facility inside KIU’s Central Library. It will provide access to the latest technologies, including a 3-D printer, virtual reality equipment, and computing resources, as well as an array of contemporary books, magazines, and electronic resources.

Its construction is expected to begin later this summer.