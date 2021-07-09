Govt Notifies National Export Development Board To Increase Exports

The federal government has notified 31 members of the National Export Development Board (NEDB), under the chair of Prime Minister Imran khan, to increase Pakistan export competitiveness.

Documents available with ProPakistani stated that the Ministry of Commerce has issued the notification pertaining to the composition of NEDB.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the board meeting, while advisor to PM on Commerce and investment, Minister of Planning, Development & Reform, Minister of Industries and Production, Minister of Finance and Revenue, Minister of Energy, Ministry of National Food Security, governor state bank of Pakistan, Secretary Commerce as well as Finance, Chairman Board of Investment, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Chairman Pakistan Business Council and president Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce would be the members of the board.

Besides this, the board can invite Additional Public sectors on an agenda basis which include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economic Affairs, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Minister for Maritime Affairs and chief minister of respective provincial governments.

In addition, the NEDB can also invite representatives of textile, leather, pharmaceutical, Engineering, rice, fruits & vegetables, agriculture, surgical instruments, information technology and E-commerce.

The ministry of commerce will include more representatives of different sectors in due course of time.

The TORs of the board will be to provide strategic guidance to increase Pakistan export competitiveness by continuously enabling an environment for export and increasing the firm’s export capabilities.

In addition, it can also oversee the alignment, progress and implementation of the strategic trade policy framework and various sector-specific policy initiatives to serve as a monitoring and evaluation platform for the government’s various export enhancement policies, and to provide guidance and support to the relevant institution mandated with the role to promote export-oriented foreign and local investment in the country.

The meeting of NEDB will be held bimonthly, and MoC will serve as the secretariat of the NEDB.