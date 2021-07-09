Karachi University Resumes Two-Year Degree Programs

Karachi University has decided to restart the two-year BA, BSc, BCom, and MA programs in government and private colleges across Sindh.

The decision has been taken by the Academic Council of Karachi University and admissions into the two-year graduation programs will commence in the next few days.

On the other hand, Karachi University has postponed the two-year associate degree program of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in colleges in the province until June next year.

Note that HEC had phased out the two-year degree programs such as BA/BSc and MA/MSc under its Undergraduate Education Policy earlier this year in January due to serious concerns over the quality of such programs.

However, HEC, in a recent statement, allowed the universities facing challenges in enforcing the HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy to postpone its implementation until June 2022 and restore their two-year degree BA/BSc and MA/MSc programs.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, has constituted a committee led by Dean Education to present its recommendations for phase-wise implementation of HEC’s two-year associate degree program in colleges from June 2022.