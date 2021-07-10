University of Karachi to Continue Two-Year Degree Programs

The University of Karachi (KU) has decided to continue its two-year degree programs based on a ruling by its Academic Council on Thursday.

The decision was made in an important meeting of the council chaired by KU’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to discuss the two-year associate degree program proposed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

ALSO READ

KP Announces Schedule for New Academic Session

The council also formed a committee for the phase-wise implementation of its two-year associate degree and four-year BS programs.

The committee comprised of Professor Dr. Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr. Intikhab Ulfat, Professor Dr. Samina Saeed, Professor Dr. Maqsood Ali Ansari, Professor Dr. Taseer Ahmed Khan, and Professor Dr. Nadeem Mahmood.

ALSO READ

Karachi University Resumes Two-Year Degree Programs

Last year, the HEC had directed all the public and private universities and their affiliated colleges to abolish their two-year BA/BSc degree programs. However, a few months ago, KU had decided to continue enrolling students in two-year BA/BSc degree programs.