Govt Proposes 15% Special Allowance for Army Officers

The Ministry of Finance has sent a summary to the federal Cabinet proposing the granting of a special allowance to the officers of the armed forces.

According to documents available with ProPakistani, the proposed allowance is 15 percent of the basic salaries of the youth and the officers of the armed forces.

ALSO READ

Here is When Eidul Azha is Expected in Pakistan

According to sources in the ministry, this special allowance has been recommended to bridge the gap in the salary structure due to the lack of increase in the salaries of employees of the armed forces over the last two years. If approved, this increase will require an additional Rs. 38 billion.

The ministry had directly sought the approval of the Prime Minister but he directed for the matter to be taken up with the Cabinet.

The Pay and Pension Commission had delayed the submission of its interim report on the increase in the salaries of the federal employees. Consequently, the civil servants were given a 10 percent increment in basic pay along with an additional 25 percent increase as a special allowance.

ALSO READ

Major Arsalan Zafar Declared Best Foreign Officer at Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait

The commission has recommended that the Cabinet issue a 10 percent increase in the salaries as per the budget for 2021-22, as well as a 15 percent special allowance.

If the proposal is approved by the Cabinet, there will be a total salary increase of 25 percent for the armed forces personnel.