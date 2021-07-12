Ramiz Raja Calls for ‘Big Changes’ in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan’s former captain, Ramiz Raja, lashed out at the poor performance of the national team and highly criticized the selection committee for picking overrated players in the squad. Raja said that the selection committee, the team management, and the players should be held accountable after losing the ODI series against a makeshift England side.

The former opener said that some hard steps will be needed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to put cricket in the country back on track. He believes that Pakistan will suffer even more embarrassing defeats if there are no significant changes made quickly.

Ramiz was highly critical of the team management, including head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, as he believes that Pakistan has made no progress since their appointment.

“How much more time should be given to the coaches before their performance is judged? It was an extremely awful selection. Some overrated players keep on playing for Pakistan,” Raja said.

“I don’t understand how to back this team. We expect them to improve in some areas and learn from their mistakes. They have a chance to make big changes in the team otherwise it would be a tough season,” he added.

The current commentator said that the national team is in disarray and losing to a second-string England side in a World Cup year should raise red flags for PCB. He added that these types of performances are not acceptable to the cricketing fans in the country and changes need to be made instantly if the Men in Green have aspirations to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.