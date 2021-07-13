Oppo Reno 6Z Appears in Detailed Leak Ahead of Launch

The Oppo Reno 6 Z just got all of its information leaked online a week ahead of launch. We now have a set of images, detailed specifications, and even an expected price tag on the mid-range device.

Here is the official information on the Reno 6 Z so far.

These images confirm that the handset will feature the Dimensity 800U chip with 5G support. It will also support 30W VOOC Flash Charge and should be able to charge the phone in a little over an hour.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is still there beside the USB C port.

Another upgrade would be the camera department. The 48MP camera on the previous model will be updated to a 64MP module. This will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro unit. The 16MP selfie camera will also be replaced with a 32MP shooter.

Some stores in Vietnam have already listed the Reno 6 Z’s specifications on their websites. These websites mention a 6.43” 60 Hz AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution, which is the same as the Reno 5 Z. It will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5.

The Dimensity 800U chip will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery capacity will be 4,310 mAh. The Oppo Reno 6 Z is listed for $410 on these websites.

All of these details are expected to be confirmed over the next week.