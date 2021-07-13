Reckitt Pakistan Collaborates with OLX to Offer a Wide Range of Products on OLX Mall

In a bid to strengthen its brimming portfolio of top-shelf brands in Pakistan, the e-commerce platform OLX Mall has announced its collaboration with Reckitt Pakistan.

With the successful launch of the Reckitt Pakistan E-store on OLX Mall, consumers can now conveniently buy the widest variety of Reckitt Pakistan products online. The partnership between the two parties was officiated at the OLX office in Karachi.

On the occasion, Head of E-Commerce Reckitt Pakistan, Abbas Hussain, said, “We believe our partnership with OLX Mall will enable us to achieve mutual growth in the digital landscape as success comes with having the right partners with a can-do attitude and a customer-centric outlook.”

“This collaboration is a big step in serving tech-savvy customers all over the country around the clock,” he added.

Umair Munir, the Country General Manager E-Commerce of OLX Mall, welcomed the global brand to the platform and noted, “With this partnership, OLX Mall strengthens its already solid portfolio of an assortment of products and adds another fine partner in the form of Reckitt Pakistan.”

“This will help us fulfil our promise of delivering brand new and authentic products right to your doorstep. OLX Mall aims to ensure that customers have access to the best products at the best prices in all corners of the country through our logistics wing OLX Move,” he added.