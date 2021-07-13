UAE-Pakistan Airfares Skyrocket as Expats Rush Home for Eid ul Adha

Airfares from Dubai to Pakistan have soared as Pakistani expatriates return for Eid ul Adha.

According to a report published by Gulf News, a flight from Dubai to Karachi may now cost between AED 4,000 and AED 6,000. Trips to Lahore are cheaper at prices as low as AED 1,300, while a one-way trip to Islamabad could cost anywhere between AED 800 and AED 1,500.

The sudden surge in airfares is being attributed primarily to the restrictions on the foreign airlines that have scheduled flights to Pakistan this week and next week.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slashed 20 percent of the full summer 2021 schedule for flights until 15 July, which has also contributed to the surge in the prices of tickets.

While Emirati carriers such as Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad Airways are currently only operating flights to Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi to all the major cities of Pakistan.