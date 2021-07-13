Federal Cabinet Approves 15% Special Allowance for Army Officers

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved to give 15% special allowance to armed forces.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Finance on the recommendation of the Pay and Pension Commission proposed to the federal cabinet to approve 15% special allowance of the running basic pay to all the ranks of armed forces from July 1, 2021.

ALSO READ

Balochistan Govt Identifies 7 Sites for Tourist Resorts in Gwadar

The Pay and Pension Commission has constituted various committees to look into different aspects of salaries and allowances of government employees to end disparity between the federal government employees. Reportedly, the total impact of this special allowance would be Rs. 38 billion per year, the source added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on June 11, 2021 approved relief measures for the federal government employees for the year 2021-22, with effect from July 1, 2021 wherein armed forces personnel along with civilian employees will be allowed an adhoc relief allowance at the rate of 10% of the basic pay.