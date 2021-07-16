CCoE Approves Proposal to Review Validation Process of IPPs Agreement

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, here in Islamabad.

The Power Division submitted a summary regarding the Validation Process of IPPs Agreement. The Committee, after a detailed discussion, approved the proposal that the agreements with 2002 IPPs finalized by the implementation Committee will be reviewed in light of NAB’s advice in the M/S Nishat Chunian Power Ltd case.

ALSO READ

LPG Prices Increase Yet Again

It was further decided that the Implementation Committee will be revived, and a representative of the Law Division will be included in its composition.

The revived Implementation Committee will re-negotiate the Master Agreements with IPPs of 2002. The outcomes of re-negotiations by the implementation committee will be submitted to the CCoE.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, SAPM on Power, Petroleum & Revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions.