Large-scale Manufacturing Surges by 37% in May

Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) continued its growth for the fourth consecutive month as its output had increased by 36.84 percent in May 2021 as compared to May 2020 and decreased by 3.93 percent as compared to April 2021, which was revealed in the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The overall output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) had increased by 14.57 percent in July-May 2020-21 as compared to July-May 2019-20 as most of the major manufacturing sectors had posted growths.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 149.07 points during July-May 2020-21 against 130.11 points during the same period of the previous year.

The LSM data released by the PBS after being collected from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC had recorded a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 8.32 percent in May 2021 against the previous month, and 4.15 percent of growth had been recorded year-on-year (YoY) in May 2021 against May 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors had negative growth of 6.49 percent in May 2021 against April 2021 on an MoM basis, while it had registered a growth of 45.06 percent on a YoY basis in March 2021 as compared to the same month of 2020.

The PBS data detailed that the LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month had a growth of 2.35 percent in May 2021 against the previous month, and the BOS had a growth of 29.59 percent on a YoY basis in May 2021 against May 2020.

As compared to July-May 2019-20, the production in July-May 2020-21 had increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, fertilizers, paper and boards, and iron and steel products, while it had decreased in wood products, engineering products, electronics, rubber products, and leather products.

Textile — the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output — had increased by 15.64 percent; food, beverages, and tobacco by 11.71 percent; coke and petroleum products by 16.22 percent; pharmaceuticals by 12.15 percent; chemicals by 18.78 percent; automobiles by 47.81 percent; non-metallic mineral products by 26.08 percent; fertilizers by 6.99 percent; paper and board by 3.24 percent; and iron and steel products by 14.14 percent during July-May 2020-21 as compared to the same period last year.

The sectors that showed declines during July-May 2020-21 as compared to July-May 2019-20 included electronics — 5.76 percent, engineering products — 15.63, leather products — 29.07 percent, wood products — 37.76 percent, and rubber products — 14.05 percent.

Petroleum products had increased by 16.22 percent as their output had gone up from 11.158 billion liters during July-May 2019-20 to 12.968 billion liters in July-May 2020-21, while the petroleum sector had grown by 4.15 percent on a YoY basis as its output had increased from 1.083 billion liters in May 2020 to 1.128 billion liters in May 2021.

High-speed diesel had a growth of 21.55 percent as its output had remained 5.051 billion liters during July-May 2020-21 as compared to 4.155 billion liters during the same period of last year, and had negative growth of 0.07 percent in May 2021 and had remained 456.37 million liters as compared to 456.68 million liters during the same period last year.

Furnace oil had a growth of 5.59 percent in output and had remained 194.92 million liters in May 2021 as compared to 184.60 million liters in May 2020, and had a growth of 12.60 percent in July-May 2020-21 and had remained 2.462 billion liters as compared to 2.186 billion liters during the same period last year.

Motor spirit had negative growth of 13.45 percent in May 2021 and had remained 271.20 million liters as compared to 313.33 million in May 2020, and had a growth of 27.33 percent in July-May 2020-21 and had remained 3.110 billion liters as compared to 2.442 billion liters during the same period last year.

LPG had a growth of 26.60 percent growth in May 2021 and had remained 70.98 million liters as compared to 56.07 million liters in May 2020, and had a growth of 14.44 percent in July-May 2020-21 and had remained 800.06 million liters as compared to 699.14 million liters during the same period last year.

Jet fuel oil had a growth of 53.87 percent in May 2021 and had remained 44.60 million liters as compared to 28.99 million liters in May 2020, and had declined by 19.81 percent in July-May 2020-21 and had remained 561.85 million liters as compared to 700.69 million liters during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil had a growth of 96.76 percent growth in May 2021 and had remained 7.93 million liters as compared to 4.03 million liters in May 2020, and had an increase of 11.07 percent in July-May 2020-21 and had remained 105.90 million liters as compared to 95.35 million liters during the same period last year.

Sugar had a growth of 16.55 percent during July-May 2020-21 and had remained 5.683 million tons as compared to 4.876 million tons during the same period last year, and had registered a growth of 31.75 percent in May 2021 and had remained 0.039 million tons as compared to 0.030 million tons during the same period last year.

Cement had a growth of 26.80 percent during July-May 2020-21 and had remained 45.137 million tons as compared to 35.598 million tons during the same period last year, and had registered a growth of 48.36 percent in May 2021 and had remained 3.292 million tons as compared to 2.21 million tons during the same period last year.

Tractors had a growth of 59.03 percent during July-May 2020-21 and had remained 45432 in numbers as compared to 28568 million in numbers during the same period of last year, and had registered a growth of 15.31 percent in May 2021, and had remained 4105 in numbers as compared to 3560 million during the same period last year.