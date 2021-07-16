SECP Assures Women Entrepreneurs of One-Window Facility’s Establishment

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has said that it will set up a one-window facility for women entrepreneurs.

A statement by the SECP’s Additional Registrar, Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan Naqvi, and Woman Registrar, Fauzia Rashid, on Thursday detailed that it will consider the establishment of the one-window facility at the SECP to assist women entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Stock Brokers Association Files Petition Against PSX’s Futures Eligibility Criteria

The SECP assured the business community that it will take steps to eliminate barriers to company registration and other tasks that the women in the business community face.

Additionally, the difficulties in the process of company registration were discussed in a meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Women Entrepreneurs Standing Committee.

In response to the issues raised by the representatives of the FPCCI, Naqvi stated that the duration of company registration was being minimized and that after the simplification of the procedure, company registration will be done within four hours.

The SECP issued a statement after the meeting, according to which, “If a company mimics a logo or uses someone else’s logo illegally, an urgent petition should be filed against it and immediate action will be taken”.

ALSO READ

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Launches Digital Application ‘Dost’ to Facilitate Banking On the Go

Speaking on the occasion, the FPCCI Women Entrepreneurs Standing Committee Convener, Nazli Abid Nisar, called for the promotion of women entrepreneurship and the provision of equal business opportunities.

She said, “Laws should be drafted to provide protection to the businesses owned by women entrepreneurs,” and demanded the prevention of the harassment of women in offices. She also called for the protection of women against cybercrimes and called for the removal of all obstacles that hinder swift business operations.