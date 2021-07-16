Shadab Khan Believes He is Getting Back to His Best

Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, believes that he is gradually getting back to his best after a prolonged injury affected his bowling rhythm. Shadab said that it has not been easy for him to make a strong comeback after several injuries, but he feels much more confident in his abilities now.

Shadab conceded that he has not been bowling at his best and has let the team down due to his below-average performances. He said that his focus has always been to get back to his best, and he is starting to bowl much better in the recent matches. He said that his focus did not deter despite a string of poor performances.

“I know I haven’t been able to perform well in the recent past, but I think I was in better rhythm in the last two matches and the Abu Dhabi-leg of PSL as well. It is not easy to make comeback after injury, but I’m trying to do well for my side as a senior player and vice-captain,” Shadab remarked.

The 22-year old asked the Pakistani cricket fans to keep supporting the team in the difficult moments and urged the critics to not rule out the talented players after a couple of poor performances. He said that the criticism should be made constructively to motivate all the squad members to perform better.

The young all-rounder said that the team is confident of putting up a much better display in the T20I series and was hopeful of winning the series for Pakistan.