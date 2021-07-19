10-Day Lockdown Proposed in Karachi as COVID-19 Positivity Crosses 23%

The Sindh Ministry of Health has proposed a 10-day lockdown in Karachi amid the fears of the 4th wave of coronavirus. The coronavirus task force of the Sindh government will decide on the matter today.

The recommendation was given as a measure to halt the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. During the last 24 hours, 1,236 new cases have been reported in Karachi, as the positivity rate reached 23 percent.

The government of Karachi is determined to take stern measures in the metropolis to curb the fast spread of the new variant. Health experts claim that the Delta variant, also called the Indian variant of the coronavirus, now accounts for 92 percent of the new cases in Karachi.

Doctors and health experts have urged the Sindh government to impose a ‘health emergency’ in Karachi as hospitals are running out of beds to accommodate coronavirus patients.

Authorities have also advised people to wear masks in public places.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to close schools and ban indoor dining from July 16. Picnic points, indoor sports activities, and recreational facilities have also been closed for the public.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister, Murtaza Wahab, on Monday, warned about the alarming COVID-19 situation in Karachi during a press conference.

“I want to tell citizens that the situation today is dangerous and concerning, and if in the next few days we don’t adhere to the SOPs, then these numbers can become more dangerous,” Wahab stressed.