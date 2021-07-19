KP Govt Issues New Guidelines to Healthcare Workers

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued new guidelines for its healthcare workers on Sunday to urge them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and to quarantine themselves at home in case of illness to protect themselves against the Delta variant of the virus amidst the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to the details, 158 more coronavirus cases were reported in the province within the last 24 hours, which has taken the provincial tally to 144,818. Additionally, 95 percent (134,144) of KP’s total cases have recovered.

The active coronavirus cases in the province include 907 cases in Peshawar, 237 in Nowshera, 200 in Abbottabad, 95 in Mardan, 87 in Swabi, and 78 in Dir Lower.

The recorded positivity ratios of the cases were 13.2 percent in Peshawar, 3.3 percent in Swabi, and 2.4 percent in Mardan.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) issued a letter to the provinces to inform the healthcare workers of the fourth wave of the pandemic, to warn them of the increase in the cases, urging them to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).