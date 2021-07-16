Asad Umar Warns Unvaccinated Individuals Against Delta Variant

Several local studies have shown that unvaccinated people are at seven times more risk of catching the Delta variant of Coronavirus which came from India, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, has revealed.

While addressing a press conference, Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that Delta strain has wreaked devastation in the entire region and now Pakistan is at risk as the variant is spreading rapidly in the country.

He added that there have also been a few cases where vaccinated people have tested positive for the Delta variant but their symptoms have been mild.

He has requested the public to follow SOPs, such as face mask-wearing and avoiding crowded spaces, and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as possible from their nearest Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs).

The Minister said since Monday, more than 0.5 million citizens have been vaccinated every day, adding that NCOC expects this number to cross 1 million in the coming weeks.

Overall, 22.2 million doses including 17.8 million first doses and 4.4 million second doses of different COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign in February this year.