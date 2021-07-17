KP Govt Schools’ Evening Shift to Start Next Month

The second shift at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government schools will start on 1 August in order to address overcrowded classrooms in the first shift.

The elementary and secondary education department has decided to introduce a second shift in schools with 60 or more students in one classroom, adding that a class can have a maximum of 40 students in accordance with the education policy.

According to officials, overcrowded classes negatively impact the learning of students.

Additionally, the ‘double shift program’ will also create more space for the students of the higher classes as the primary school buildings will be used for the middle school classes in the evening, and the middle school buildings will be used for the high school classes.

The second shift will be from 3 PM to 7:30 PM.

The provincial government has identified 100 schools in which the second shift initiative will be introduced initially, which will later be extended to 400 schools within three months.

An amount of Rs. 110 million has been allocated in settled districts for this purpose, and Rs. 35 million has been allocated in the merged tribal districts.