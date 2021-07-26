Number of 3G and 4G Users Increases to 99.85 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 99.85 million by the end of June 2021, compared to 98.66 million by the end of May 2021, registering an increase of 1.19 million, revealed data from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 45.61 percent in June 2021, compared to 45.09 percent in May 2021.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.77 million to 184.25 million by the end of June 2021, compared to 183.48 million by the end of May.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 83.85 percent by the end of May to 84.16 percent by the end of June 2021. The total teledensity increased from 84.99 percent by the end of May 2021 to 85.3 percent by the end of June 2021.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Not Launch on August 11

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 7.765 million by the end of June, compared to 8.001 million by the end of May, registering a decrease of 0.236 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 29.902 million by the end of May 2021 to 30.692 million by the end of June 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.600 million by the end of May to 4.394 million by the end of June, while the number of 4G users jumped from 22.676 million by the end of May 2021 to 23.124 million by the end of June 2021.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5.311 million by the end of May to 5.149 million by the end of June 2021. The number of 4G users jumped from 16.679 million by the end of May to 17.114 million by the end of June 2021.

Ufone 3G users increased from 4.385 million by the end of May to 4.399 million by the end of June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.088 million by the end of May 2021 to 6.134 million by the end of June 2021.

ALSO READ

Pakistan is Among The World’s Top 10 Economies: Report

PTA received 16,908 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, as of June 2021. PTA said that it was able to get 16,717 complaints resolved, i.e., 98 percent.

According to PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 7,624 complaints and Zong at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 3,661.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, a maximum number of complaints belong to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by June stood at 16,372.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 7,624 complaints, i.e., 46.57 percent of total complaints. A total of 3,661 complaints were received against Zong, which is 22.36 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Not Launch on August 11

Telenor was third with 3,025, i.e., 18.47 percent complaints were received against it. Ufone had 2,050 complaints against its various services which make up 12.52 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

PTA also received 195 complaints against basic telephony where 179 were addressed during June 2021. Further 355 complaints were received against ISPs, where 322 were addressed.