Babar & Rizwan Face Off in Juggling the Ball With Bat Challenge [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, took the ‘Juggling The Ball with Bat Challenge’ during the practice session in Barbados, ahead of the first T20I against West Indies on Wednesday.

The challenge, part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) social media activity, was won by Rizwan who got hold of the ball for a longer period.

ALSO READ

PCB Faces More Challenges to Implement New Financial Model

Babar took the bet first and juggled the ball 38 times while Rizwan did it 63 times, winning the competition by a big margin.

The duo took part in ‘Juggling The Ball with Bat Challenge’ during the practice session.

ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi Set to Play Everest Premier League

The video of the competition was posted on the PCB’s official YouTube channel.

Pakistan cricket team is in West Indies for four T20s and two Test matches stretching from July 28 to August.