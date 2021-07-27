Motorola Edge 20 Pro Appears in Official Looking Renders

Motorola is set to announce the Edge 20 series next week. One of the phones in the series will be the Edge 20 Pro, which has appeared in a new leak with official-looking renders.

ALSO READ

Motorola Edge 20 Series Specs Revealed in a Detailed Leak

The Edge 20 Pro was expected to feature a curved screen like the original Edge and Edge+ phones, but the renders below show that Motorola is ditching the whole purpose of the “Edge” branding. The Edge 20 Pro is now expected to sport a flat screen like the rest of the Edge phones released in 2021.

The Edge 20 Pro is going to be a flagship-grade phone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of storage. The main camera on the rear will be a 108MP sensor alongside a 16MP ultrawide unit and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The punch-hole front camera will be a 32MP shooter.

The phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery, but there is no mention of fast charging. Further, it will have stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a Google Assistant button, and will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The handset is shown in a blue color option, but there will be more options when it launches. Motorola has already confirmed the Edge 20 lineup is launching on August 5.