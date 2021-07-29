Education Ministry Announces Its Decision on Board Exams

The Federal Ministry of Education has decided to continue the board exams across the country despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in a virtual meeting of the provincial education secretaries headed by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education, Asif Haider.

The meeting also decided against extending the vacations for educational institutions and conducting academic activities at schools under strict compliance with COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The provincial secretaries were also asked to decide on the opening of schools according to the coronavirus prevalence rate in their respective provinces.

Note that the Sindh government is mulling over a complete lockdown in Karachi until 14 August due to the spread of the ‘Indian variant’ across the metropolis. However, it has not agreed to postpone the exams despite the COVID-19 positivity ratio being around 23 percent.

From Monday, 26 July, the government closed restaurants, cinemas, marriage halls, recreational places, and shrines, besides reducing business hours from 6 am to 6 pm across the province. However, the board exams are still underway with little to no implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.