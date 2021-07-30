‘Friendship Ended With Mudasir’ Meme NFT for Saleon World Friendship Day

The once iconic and viral “Friendship Ended With Mudasir” meme has now made its way into the crypto space in the form of digital art, more commonly termed as Non-fungible Token (NFT).

Alter, a Lahore and London-based startup is reportedly making moves for the NFT, which has been scheduled for an official opening auction on World Friendship Day (3o July).

“We are about to mint and auction a 1/1 NFT of the meme ‘Friendship Ended with Mudasir’ for World Friendship Day”, said the startup in a statement.

Originally, the meme was in fact a serious collage of words and pictures, posted by Muhammad Asif Ali Rana on Facebook, who wanted to educate the world on how friendships work in 2015.

Seemingly heartbroken over some online feud with his ex-best friend Mudasir, Asif quickly nominated Salman as his best friend. The rest, as they say, is history.

Asif’s image, which later turned into a viral meme, garnered more than 10,000 shares within months.