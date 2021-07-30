Pakistan Has Most Batsmen With Over 1000 T20I Runs

Despite only winning one T20 World Cup, Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the best T20 teams in the world. Most of Pakistan’s success in the shortest format has been attributed to their strong bowling units over the years, with little credit given to the batting department.

Historically, Pakistan has been known as the land of pacers but with the emergence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan over the past few years, the narrative is slowly changing. Both the batsmen have been in sublime form over the past year and have topped the run-scoring charts in 2021.

Pakistan’s batting has held its own in T20Is with as many as eight batsmen crossing 1000 runs, the most for any cricketing nation in the world. Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman are the eight Pakistani batsmen to have scored more than 1000 runs in T20Is.

Pakistan is followed by India and England who have seven batsmen each to have crossed the landmark. Surprisingly, Australia has the least number of batsmen to have crossed 1000 T20I runs, with only four batsmen achieving the feat, which is lower than Ireland, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Let’s have a look at the countries with the most batsmen to cross 1,000 T20I runs:

Team Number of Batsmen Pakistan 8 India 7 England 7 West Indies 6 Sri Lanka 6 South Africa 6 New Zealand 5 Afghanistan 5 Bangladesh 5 Ireland 5 Australia 4

Stats via ESPNCricinfo