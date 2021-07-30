Babar Azam Labels Haris Rauf a Match Winner for Pakistan

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has backed pacer, Haris Rauf to perform in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. Babar said that Haris is a match-winner and will get back to his best very soon.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Has the Lowest Run Rate in Powerplays Since 2016 World T20

The right-arm fiery pacer has been struggling for form lately and has only picked up 12 wickets at an average of 27.50 and an economy rate of 9.29 in 10 T20I matches this year. His dip in form has been a worrying sign for the bowling unit of Pakistan especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

Babar does not seem concerned with the fast bowler’s form and is confident that Haris will perform much better against the West Indies. Babar said that Haris has been training hard and is determined to perform for the Men in Green.

ALSO READ

Salman Butt Opens Up Unjust Comparisons Between Babar & Kohli

“Haris has performed well in the past but in cricket, you get ups and downs. We are working with him to help him understand where he is lagging,” Babar remarked.

“He is a match-winning bowler for us and I have a lot of confidence in him and God willing, we will see a different version of him in this series,” he added.

The 27-year old fast bowler has been one of the consistent performers for Pakistan in T20Is ever since his debut in 2020. He has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 25.07 and an economy rate of 8.94 in 21 matches he has played for the Green Shirts.