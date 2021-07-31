Combining Sputnik V and AstraZeneca Vaccines Showed No Side Effects: RDIF

Preliminary results of a small-scale trial in which the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca were administered have revealed that the practice offered significant protection against the disease and posed no risk of adverse side effects.

In an official statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund which is responsible for Sputnik V’s international marketing, said the trial involved 50 volunteers and was held in Azerbaijan.

ALSO READ

Delta Variant is More Contagious Than Common Cold, Seasonal Flu and Smallpox

RDIF will publish the detailed results of the trial, including the data on the immune response generated by combining both vaccines, next month.

Earlier this week, the Russian government also approved the large-scale clinical trials of combining the Russian and British vaccines that will be held in five locations in the country.

ALSO READ

Sindh’s Health Officials are Illegally Selling Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccines of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca are based on viral vectors in which a first dose is followed by a booster shot. Such vaccines use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections.

Sputnik V, which was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute, is based on adenovirus type 26 while AstraZeneca, which was developed by Oxford University, is based on chimpanzee adenovirus vector.