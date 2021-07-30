Sindh’s Health Officials are Illegally Selling Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is reportedly being sold illegally by the Sindh Health Department staff, and the Karachi police recently arrested three health officials involved in the sale of the vaccine.

One of the suspects, Zeeshan, revealed that a senior health department official had asked him to sell the vaccines door to door.

The police said that the suspect had provided ‘home services’ to influential people and vaccinated them with the Pfizer doses while charging each individual between Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 15,000 for the jabs.

The police have sought permission from the higher authorities to arrest the concerned health department officials.

In other news, a local court has granted the police a three-day physical remand of three accused involved in the theft of government vaccines.

The suspects in this case are Aman Sultan, Mohammad Ali, and health department vaccinator, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Pakistan has limited stock of Pfizer vaccine, which is why it is only being used to inoculate immunocompromized citizens or those intending to travel abroad.

Pakistan had only received 100,000 doses of the vaccines last month through the COVAX facility, 12,000 of which were given to Sindh under the provincial quota.