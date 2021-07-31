FBR Initiates Crackdown Against Non-Compliant Retailers

Taking a major enforcement measure against retailers, Inland Revenue officers in the field formations on Friday started sealing the business premises of retail outlets which have failed to integrate with the Point of Sale (POS) system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This is evident from the action taken by the Regional Tax Office (RTO), Faisalabad, of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which sealed the business premises of the retail outlets that failed to integrate with the FBR’s computerized system.

Sources told ProPakistani that this is the first time FBR is sealing business premises of retailers who were unable to integrate with the POS computerized system. The sealing orders have been prominently displayed in front of the retail outlets to create deterrence among the business community.

RTO Faisalabad has launched a comprehensive campaign to integrate all tier-I retailers with the POS system. In order to enforce the law through enforcement, the Inland Revenue officers have sealed certain retail units that remained non-compliant. The RTO has wanted retailers to integrate with the FBR’s POS to avoid legal complications.

Sources added that the sealing of the business retail outlets has sent a clear message to all big retailers to get registered with the POS or face strict enforcement action.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already deputed Inland Revenue Officers at big retail outlets who haven’t been integrated with the Point of Sale (POS) system. Some major retailer outlets in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been subjected to the provisions of section 40B of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Many Tier-I retailers were reluctant to be integrated with the POS system despite repeated reminders of the FBR. To deal with such retailers, the FBR has started deputing IR officers at their sales premises to check sales.

The presence of the IR officers at these places would result in monitoring of their sales on daily basis, resulting in registration of retail outlets with the POS system of the FBR.

So far, 10,767 sales points have been integrated with the Point of Sales Linked Invoicing System.