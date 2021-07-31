Herschelle Gibbs Blasts India for Threatening Him Over Kashmir Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has warned international players against partaking in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL), according to various reports.

The former captain of the Pakistani team, Rashid Latif, took to Twitter to reveal that the BCCI had stated that the players who enter the competition will not be allowed to work in India.

The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity.

Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL. — Rashid (@iRashidLatif68) July 30, 2021

His tweet was corroborated by a representative of the KPL who claimed that he had been informed by foreign players that the BCCI is pressuring them to refrain from participating in the KPL. The unnamed representative added that if the foreign players decide not to participate, they will be replaced by the Pakistani players who had not been picked up in the KPL 2021 Draft.

The former South African opener, Herschelle Gibbs, also disclosed that the BCCI had warned him that he would not be allowed to enter India for any cricket-related work if he engages in the upcoming tournament. He said that it is unfortunate that the BCCI is dragging him into its political agenda against Pakistan.

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

The owner of Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli, confirmed that despite being threatened by the BCCI, the former Sri Lankan opener, Tillakaratne Dilshan, would participate in the entire tournament. He remarked that this is a slap in the face of the BCCI and India.

The inaugural edition of the KPL will commence on 6 August in Muzaffarabad, and six teams will perform in it. Additionally, former international players such as Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, and Phil Mustard will be seen in action in the star-studded tournament.