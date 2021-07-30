Imran Khan is Seriously Impressed With Afghanistan Cricket Team [Video]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has lauded the progress Afghanistan cricket has made over a short period of time. PM Imran said that no other cricketing country has achieved as much as Afghanistan over such a short span of time.

PM Imran said that despite the country and the players of Afghanistan facing numerous challenges, they have excelled and have shown immense growth and progress at the international level. He added that other cricketing nations had taken 70 years to reach where Afghanistan cricket is at the moment.

Former Pakistan captain also praised the role of Pakistan in promoting the game in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has a significant role in Afghanistan’s progress in cricket as most Afghan players have learned cricket as refugees in the country.

PM Imran made these remarks during a question and answer session with a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) at the PM Office.

Watch PM Imran’s remarks in the video below:

PM Imran Khan "I don't think there is any country in the history of the cricketing world, which has improved as much as Afghanistan in such a short space of time" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Yc1MdCznsQ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 30, 2021

Earlier in the year, PM Imran met with the Afghanistan cricket team during his visit to the country. He met with the star players, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, and assured them that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would consider playing a series against them.

According to ICC’s schedule, Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan in a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in September of this year.