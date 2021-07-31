Motorala Launches Edge 20, 20 Pro & 20 Lite With 108MP Cameras

Motorola has reappeared in the smartphone market with a fresh roster of flagship-like devices, namely the Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite.

All three devices sport high-end features, but perhaps the most interesting thing is the 108MP main camera used on all 3 devices.

ALSO READ

Huawei Announces Watch GT 2 Pro ECG And Band 6 Pro

Design and Display

The display on the Edge 20 Pro is a 6.7-inch OLED display with HDR10+, 1080p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch has also been replaced by a punch-hole cutout.

The Edge 20 model sports the same 144Hz 1080p OLED panel in the front, while the mid-ranger Edge 20 Lite packs a 6.7-inch Full HD OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

There is a vertical camera setup on the back of all three phones that protrudes outwards as the modern-day trends suggest, and each model sports a unique look.

Internals and Storage

The Edge 20 Pro runs an encouraging Snapdragon 870 chipset with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB storage, while the Edge 20 comes with Snapdragon 778G coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The mid-ranger Motorola Edge 20 Lite packs a Dimensity 720 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the software front, the three devices run My UX topped with Android 11 fresh out of the box. The company is promising 2 major Android updates (Android 12 and 13) for these phones alongside 3 years of security updates.

Cameras

The Edge 20 and 20 Pro share the same camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, 16MP ultrawide camera, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera. The Edge 2o Lite sports an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, including the 108MP main camera sported by its Edge 20 siblings.

The punch-hole cutout in the front houses a 32MP lens on all three devices.

Battery and Pricing

The Edge 20 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging while the standard Edge 20 comes with a 4,000mAh power cell that supports 30W fast-charging. The Lite model is perhaps the leader of the pack in this case with a 5,000mAh cell that supports 30W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will go on sale for £649.99, while the base Edge 20 will go for £429.99. The Edge 20 Lite will go for £299.99, and all three phones will be available in August.

For the time being, Motorola hasn’t planned the Edge 20 lineup for the US market.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)

Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) OS: Android 11

Android 11 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display: 6.7″ OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)

Memory

RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal: 256 GB

256 GB Card slot: Unkown

Unkown Camera: Primary: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/3.4, 126mm (periscope telephoto), 1.0µm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm Secondary: 32 MP

Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C

LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Headphone jack: No

No Fingerprint scanner: Under-display, optical

Under-display, optical Colors: Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, Iridescent Cloud

Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, Iridescent Cloud Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, 40W fast charging

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, 40W fast charging Price: £649.99

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime & 3×2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz

Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime & 3×2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz GPU: Adren0 642L

Adren0 642L Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) OS: Android 11

Android 11 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display: 6.7″ OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)

Memory

RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Card slot: Unkown

Unkown Camera: Primary: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, 79mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, 3x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm Secondary: 32 MP

Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Headphone jack: No

No Fingerprint scanner: Under-display, optical

Under-display, optical Colors: Frosted Grey, Frosted White, Frosted Emerald

Frosted Grey, Frosted White, Frosted Emerald Battery: Li-Po 4,000 mAh, non-removable, 30W fast charging

Li-Po 4,000 mAh, non-removable, 30W fast charging Price: £429.99

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications