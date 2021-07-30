Huawei Announces Watch GT 2 Pro ECG And Band 6 Pro

Chinese phone maker Huawei has officially announced its newest iteration of high-end smartwatches in the market, sporting a nice bunch of incremented features such as body temperature measurements and reading electrocardiograms (ECGs).

According to Huawei, these devices are an upgraded version of the brand’s standard wearable lineup, offering improved precision and experience on daily use.

Huawei Watch 2 Pro ECG

This watch is pretty much identical to the standard Watch GT2 Pro model. It sports a round dial with a 1.39″ AMOLED screen, protected with Sapphire Crystal-infused glass and a titanium frame.

In terms of features, Huawei reveals that the wearable comes with electrocardiogram support, something that was repeatedly being requested for. Added to this, there’s a stress sensor for your gloomy days, and a sleep tracker for monitoring your physical movements/activities during sleep.

Besides the above, the Watch 2 Pro ECG runs Huawei’s Lite OS fresh out of the box.

Huawei Band 6 Pro

The Band 6 Pro model packs a rectangular-shaped 1.47-inch AMOLED display and has the same heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress measurement features as the Watch 2 Pro ECG.

Besides the similarity in features between the two devices, the Band 6 Pro brings in 96 workout modes and a 2-week battery life with moderate usage.

Pricing for the Huawei Watch 2 Pro ECG (black) is set at $478, with first sales expected to commence by 12th August.

The Band 6 Pro lineup will go for sale on 20th August for $70.