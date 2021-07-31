Telegram Adds Video Calls for 1000 Users, Screen Share With Sound, and More

Telegram has announced new updates coming to its popular messaging app for Android and iOS. One of the significant updates is “Group Video Calls 2.0” where up to 30 people can broadcast their cameras and up to 1000 spectators can join to watch.

Telegram jokingly hints that this limit will increase until “all humans on Earth can join one group call”.

Video messages are being updated too. This does not apply to any video you send, but those small circular video messages you can send by holding the camera button next to the text box. These video messages will now be higher resolution and can be expanded and paused as well.

Voice messages can now be recorded without interrupting your background audio.

As for video files sent through telegram, these can be slowed down or sped up to 0.5X, 1.5X, and 2.0X speeds. Android phones will also support 0.2X speeds.

1 on 1 video calls will let you share your screen with audio. There is also an auto delete interval that can delete your messages after one month.

There is a variety of smaller updates too. You can now draw more precisely on images through the Telegram editor, there are more animations on the passcode screen, messages sent to a chat will animate in a new way, a password reset option has been added to help you recover a password, and new animated emojis are added as well.

The iOS app will be integrated with the iOS camera app to add more functions to the Telegram camera.

These features will be rolled out over the upcoming weeks.