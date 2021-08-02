Pakistan’s CPI Inflation Fell to 8.4% in July 2021: PBS

Pakistan’s (CPI)-based inflation slowed down to 8.4 percent compared to 9.7 percent of the previous month (June, 2021) and 9.3 percent of the corresponding month of last year (July, 2020) as noted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, it increased by 1.3 percent in July 2021 on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis as compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.5 percent in July 2020.

The National Consumer Price Index for July 2021 increased by 1.34 percent over June 2021 and increased by 8.40 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 8.7 percent on a YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 7.8 percent in July 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.29 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 percent in July 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 8.0 percent on a YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month and 11.6 percent in July 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.4 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.06 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.0 percent in July 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 16.2 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 13.7 percent in July 2020.

On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.0 percent in July 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 17.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 20.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.2 percent in July 2020.

The WPI inflation on an MoM basis had increased by 2.3 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 5.4 percent in July last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy, Urban increased by 6.9 percent on a YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7 percent in the previous month and 5.3 percent in July 2020.

On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.6 percent last July.

Measured by non-food non-energy, Rural increased by 6.9 percent on a YoY basis this July as compared to an increase of 7.3 percent in June 2021 and 7.8 percent in July 2020.

On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in July 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Urban increased by 9.0 percent on a YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to 9.4 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in July 2020.

On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in July last year.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Rural increased by 8.4 percent on a YoY basis in July 2021 as compared to 9.8 percent in the previous month and by 9.8 percent in July 2020.

On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 in July 2020.

According to the PBS data, the top few commodities that varied from the previous month and contributed to the Urban CPI among the foods that registered an increase are tomatoes (82.40%), onions (34.53%), vegetable ghee (6.70%), cooking oil (6.56%), Sugar (5.08%), potatoes (4.89%), pulse gram (4.89%), vegetables (3.69%), eggs (3.48%), condiments and spices (2.65%), and mustard oil (1.54%); and decreased among pulse moong (11.36%), chicken (10.07%), fruits (7.51%), pulse mash (5.18%), pulse masoor (1.24%), and Gram whole (0.92%)

Among the non-food items that registered an increase are liquefied hydrocarbons (12.73%), motor fuel (8.08%), plastic products (2.44%), household equipment (2.14%), construction items (1.77%), and furniture and furnishing (1.28%); and decreased in personal effects (0.73%).

On a YoY basis, the top few commodities that varied from the previous year and contributed to the UCPI among the food items that registered increases are mustard oil (33.32%), vegetable ghee (32.85%), cooking oil (31.70%), eggs (24.07%), sugar (23.01%), condiments and spices (17.64%), wheat flour (14.92%), butter (13.77%), milk (13.73%), meat (13.31%), and pulse gram (10.69%); and decreased among tomatoes (21.82%), pulse moong (20.75%), potatoes (16.17%), fruits (13.93%), chicken (13.02%), and vegetables (6.63%).

Among the non-food that increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (37.58%), electricity charges (21.72%), motor fuel (16.43%), footwear (16.22%), cleaning and laundering (12.85%), household equipment (12.2%), woollen readymade garments (12.08%), and hosiery (11.84%).

The top few commodities that varied from the previous month and contributed to the Rural CPI and increased among the food items are tomatoes (101.63%), onions (47.62%), potatoes (12.66%), vegetables (5.16%), sugar (4.33%), vegetable ghee (3.16%), cooking oil (2.27%), mustard oil (1.30%), milk (1.19%), and rice (1.05%); and decreased among chicken (12.95%), pulse moong (10.06%), fruits (8.40%), pulse mash (2.41%), pulse gram (1.83%), and ish (1.79%).

Among the non-food items that increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (12.56%), motor fuels (7.71%), cleaning and laundering (1.73%), plastic products (1.6%), clinic fees (1.46%), and construction items (1.44%).

On a YoY basis, the top few commodities that varied from the previous year which increased and contributed to the Rural CPI are cooking oil (33.43%), mustard oil (33.23%), vegetable ghee (30.41%), eggs (22.37%), sugar (21.46%), meat (15.19%), wheat flour (13.29%), butter (11.22%), and milk (9.36%); and decreased among tomatoes (26.85%), pulse moong (22.33%), potatoes (13.77%), fruits (13.45%), chicken (11.56%), vegetables (5.61%), and condiments and spices (3.43%)

Among the non-food items that increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (31.13%), elrectricity charges (21.72%), motor fuels (15.27%), hosiery (14.5%), clinic fees (12.86%), woolen cloth (11.74%), products (11.25%), household equipment (10.99%), tailoring (10.16%), and construction items (9.81%).

The top few commodities that varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increased include oil seeds (30.21%), potatoes (13.91%), vegetables (11.99%), steel bars and sheets (11.62%), furnace oil (10.18%), motor spirit (8.51%), kerosene oil (6.79%), diesel (5.32%), vegetable ghee (5.23%), sugar (4.72%), motorcycles (4.24%), bedsheets (3.87%), jowar (3.81%), quilts (3.47%), eggs (3.28%), and cement (2.16%); and decreased among poultry (10.48%), bajra (2.63%), pulses (2.43%), and fruits (2.08%).

On a YoY basis, the top few commodities that varied from July 2020 and increased are bajra (85.82%), fiber crops (66.87%), oil seeds (55.44%), furnace oil (53.02%), kerosine oil (45.73%), spices (42.52%), vegetable ghee (40.58%), steel bars and sheets (33.20%), diesel (32.22%), cotton yarn (23.46%), eggs (23.35%), sugar (21.37%), fertilizers (20.45%), meat (17.23%), motor spirit (16.41%), rice (15.37%), and maize (13.11%); and decreased among potatoes (17.17%), poultry (16.16%), raw skins and fur skins (11.76%), vegetables (4.42%), and glass sheets (1.39%).